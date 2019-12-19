Yar’Adua Foundation, 24 other properties forfeited to FG





A final forfeiture order has been secured by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against 25 properties in Abuja which included those of Shehu Yar’Adua Foundation and 24 other registered entities. A Federal Capital Territory High (FCT) Court (No.3) Maitama, presided over by Hon Justice Baba H. Yusuf, ruled on an […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper