Andrew Bailey named as Bank of England governor | The Guardian Nigeria News

Britain’s finance minister on Friday named Andrew Bailey, the head of the Financial Conduct Authority regulator, as the new governor of the Bank of England to guide it through Brexit.

“I am delighted to announce that the next governor of the Bank of England will be Andrew Bailey … Without question, he is the right person to lead the bank as we forge a new future outside the EU,” said finance minister Sajid Javid, adding that he will succeed Mark Carney on March 16.

The 60-year-old Briton, who was a BoE deputy between 2013 and 2016, will have the heavy task of conducting the country’s monetary policy at the time of its exit from the European Union — promised by new Prime…