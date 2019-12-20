‘I’m 100 percent Tottenham’: no divided loyalties for Mourinho against Chelsea | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
0
3


Tottenham Hotspur’s Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (R) congratulates Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivorian defender Serge Aurier (L) on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on December 15, 2019. – Tottenham won the game 2-1. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) /

Jose Mourinho insists his loyalties are completely with Tottenham as the former Chelsea boss prepares for an emotional clash with his old club.

Mourinho once claimed he could never manage Tottenham due to his two successful spells with their London rivals Chelsea.

But the Portuguese coach accepted Tottenham’s offer to replace Mauricio Pochettino in November and on Sunday he will come face to face with Chelsea for the first time since taking charge in north London.

While Mourinho earned his place in Chelsea folklore for the six trophies he won at Stamford Bridge, which include three Premier League…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR