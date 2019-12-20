NCS Apapa Command surpasses 2019 revenue target | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, generated N413, 732,818,554.19 as revenue from Jan. 1 to Dec. 19, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura has said.

Briefing journalists on its activities on Friday in Lagos, Abba-Kura said that the command had surpassed its revenue target for 2019 of N372 billion, which translated to 111 per cent performance.

“The year 2019 has been quite eventful for the Apapa Area Command and through our collective efforts and efficient strategies put in place we were able to achieve this feat.

“In achieving this feat, the complementary roles of units like the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) and Valuation Unit amongst others are specially acknowledged,” he said.

According to him, the comparative revenue analysis showed that in 2018, N404,020,447,791.42 was generated and in 2019, N413,732,818,554.19 was made, a difference of…