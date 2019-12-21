Police inspector commits suicide after killing colleague in Abuja

A Nigerian police inspector John Markus on Saturday committed suicide after shooting his colleague Mathew Akubo dead. Reports said Markus, attached to Dutse Police Divisional Headquarters, Abuja, began firing a round of ammunition into the air while on duty as a guard. He was reportedly called to order by Akubo, a corporal but the Markus […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper

