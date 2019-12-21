US lawmakers write Malami over Sowore | The Guardian Nigeria News

Six members of the United State (US) legislature have asked the Nigerian government to set up a trial for Sahara Reporters’s publisher Omoyele Sowore to justify his continued detention.

“We request that you take immediate steps to… work to facilitate a speedy and fair resolution to the current circumstances of his re-detention; and ensure that he receives a legally sound and credible trial, consistent with Nigeria’s established judicial proceedings and the rulings that follow,” US lawmakers- Robert Menendez, Charles Schumer, Christopher Coons, Cory Booker, Bill Pascrell and Josh Gottheimer said in a letter to Nigeria’s attorney-general and justice minister Abubakar Malami.

The lawmakers said Nigeria risks tarnishing its international reputation over Sowore’s indefinite detention and that “it will best serve Nigeria’s interests to protect and uphold the very legal systems that provide for stability and open dialogue.”

Operatives of the Department of Security…