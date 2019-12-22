6 Christmas Makeup Looks For The SeasonGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way. It’s almost that time of the year where the Christmas bells start to jingle ushering in the beauty that is the festive season. While you focus on getting your Christians dinner, gifts and outfits ready, you should also remember that your Christmas makeup look is very important.

As a guide, we have created a list of 6 Christmas makeup looks you can try out this season. So, get your makeup bag, pull up a chair and set up your mirrors to get yourself Christmas ready.

Gold Glitter Eyes and Red Lips

There’s no look more iconic look for Christmas than gold glittery eyes and bold red lips to match. Asides from being the two most popular color shades associated with the season, the two colors hold their place as a great look.

To achieve this look, make sure to use a primer to keep your eyeshadow in place. Also, use a translucent powder to brush again excess glitter as glitter can be messy. For the finishing touch, throw on your red…