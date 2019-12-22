Bolt sprinkles stardust on Tokyo Olympic Stadium opening | The Guardian Nigeria News

Usain Bolt may not be competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but he took a star turn Saturday in the inauguration of the new National Stadium, seven months before the Opening Ceremony.

The retired Jamaican sprint superstar jogged 200 metres around the track in an exhibition relay race alongside paralympic athletes, in the first public event at the 60,000-seater stadium.

The show opened with a performance of taiko drums that instantly brought to mind the Rugby World Cup, where the players were welcomed into the field to the haunting sound of the drums.

But the biggest cheers…