How To Get The Mariah Carey “All I Want” Instagram FilterGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

It’s Christmas season and this year, you can celebrate it the Mariah Carey way.

Photo and video-sharing social networking site Instagram has teamed up with the Carey to create a custom Instagram Stories filter.

The filter features snowflakes and jingle bells and is accompanied by the song’s choir singing the line, “All I want for Christmas is you”. When the video reaches, the “you” part, it will zoom in on the object of your desire – whether you, a friend or an object of interest.

Speaking about the filter, Carey said:

“I love watching people be creative with filters on Instagram, so it only made sense to have my very own filter for Christmas!”

Here is how to get the Mariah Carey Christmas filter on Instagram:

1. Open your Instagram Stories camera in the app and swipe along to get to the snowflake icon

2. Line up your subject and tap to begin recording – the effect will automatically zoom in on what you want…