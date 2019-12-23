



The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the Ogun State governorship election Abiodun Akinlade has announced his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Akinlade’s return to the APC comes barely days after the Supreme Court dismissed his petition to challenge APC’s Dapo Abiodun election as governor of Ogun State. The court […]

The post Akinlade returns to APC after failed governorship bid appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper