Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has said neither England or Nigeria has approached him on his international career but he is open to playing for either country. “I am always thinking about it but I haven’t made a decision yet,” Saka told BBC Sport. “No-one has been in touch but when I make a decision you […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper