Christmas: Umahi orders payment of workers salaries by December 23 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. David Umahi has directed the Office of the Accountant-General of the state to pay the salaries of workers in the state on or before noon December 23.

Umahi gave the order on Sunday in Abakaliki during the 2019 special thanksgiving service of Government House Chapel, Abakaliki.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in the payment of salaries for December.

He, therefore, directed the accountant-general, Mrs Christiana Ukwuta, to ensure that workers got their salaries to enable them to prepare for the Christmas celebration.

He also ordered that salaries of the state universities and colleges of education be paid too.

The governor said that the state government had always paid workers’ salaries by the 15th of every month and worried why that of December was delayed.

“With all sincerity, I apologise to our civil servants for the delay over the payment of your salaries.

“It is the fault of the accountant-general because I had never paid salaries later than December 10th…