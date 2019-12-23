Cries about border closure sponsored, says lawmaker | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu has asked the Federal Government to ignore concerns in some quarters that the border closure was impacting negatively on the economy.



Adamu, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture, gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

He opined that the cries were being sponsored by smugglers who were hard hit by the policy.

According to him, there is no doubt that adjusting to a new lifestyle of patronising made in Nigeria products will result in temporary inconveniences, but to say the policy is not beneficial is not true.



“The hews and cries we hear are sponsored cries.



“Sponsored in the sense that for whatever reason those who are suffering as a result of closure are those who are into the business of smuggling into this country.



”Therefore, they are being challenged and the only thing they can do is to blackmail the government to say that yes they are being denied their source of livelihood but…