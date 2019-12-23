French transport strike drags into Day 19, casts pall on Christmas | The Guardian Nigeria News

A commuter (R) walks past a closed metro line at the Chatelet subway station during the 19th day of a strike of French state railway company SNCF and Paris’ public transports operator RATP employees over French government’s plan to overhaul the country’s retirement system, as part of a nation-wide movement, on December 23, 2019 in Paris. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

French train and metro drivers took their crippling transport strike into its 19th straight day Monday in a standoff with the government over pension reform, casting a pall over Christmas plans with many unable to reach loved ones.

Talks between the government and unions last week failed to find middle ground, and strikers vowed there would be no holiday truce unless the overhaul plan is scrapped.

Trade unions and others involved in the strike will meet with the government on January 7 to discuss the pension reforms, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s office said Monday. The talks are set to run through the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

