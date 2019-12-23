ISIS-backed fighters kill six and abduct five in Borno





IS-aligned jihadists killed six people and abducted five others in northeast Nigeria Sunday, after blocking a major highway and singling out security officials, aid workers and Christians, witnesses said. Around 30 fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group took control of the highway near Gasarwa village, 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper