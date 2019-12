A Nigerian man has died in the custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency said on Monday. ICE said Anthony Oluseye Akinyemi, 56, might have strangled himself to death at the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill, Maryland. He was found dead on Saturday morning. “The preliminary cause of death appears […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper