APC lauds court judgment affirming Degi-Eremienyo as Bayelsa deputy governor-elect | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the Appeal Court judgment affirming the candidature of Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo as deputy governor-elect in the November 16,2019 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State

The decision upturned the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja that earlier disqualified Degi-Eremienyo from participating in the contest. Justice Iyang Ekwo had on November 12 disqualified the lawmaker for allegedly supplying false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as part of requirements for the contest.

But the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in a chat with reporters in Abuja, thanked the people of Bayelsa State for their “dogged and unflinching support for the APC and its governor- and deputy governor-elect despite the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) underhand tactics to steal their mandate and rubbish the electioneering process.”

He claimed: “Governor Seriake Dickson and…