Unknown armed gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday attacked the home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state A source in Otuoke, who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen, who struck at about 3 am, killed one soldier and injured another. The armed men were said to have […]

