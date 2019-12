Following his recent Grammy award nomination, Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy releases a brand new single for his fans to enjoy this Yuletide season titled “Money Play” on Christmas Eve. The African Giant declares his state of affluence in “Money Play”, pointing out that those that would try contesting will only be chasing shadows as he […]

