DSS releases Omoyele Sowore | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria’s Department of State Service (DSS) Tuesday released Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore over three months after he was first arrested.

Nigeria’s justice minister and attorney general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami earlier in the day ordered Sowore’s release alongside former national security adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki.

“I have directed the State Security Services (DSS) to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release,” Malami said in a statement.

Malami said the decision to release them was in compliance with the bail granted to both Dasuki and Sowore by the different courts.

DSS operatives arrested Sowore on Saturday, August 3 after calling for a nationwide protest tagged #RevolutionNow.

The protest, after his arrest, was in major…