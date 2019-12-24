FG ban businesses from deducting N50 service charge for POS payment





The Nigerian Government on Tuesday stopped business owners from deducting a N50 service charge for payments made by customers using the point of sales (POS) machine. “Effectively, and in furtherance of this clarification, merchants are now prohibited from penalising or otherwise assessing any duty, costs or assessment characterised as “stamp duty” on consumers who select […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper