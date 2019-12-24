



AFPFrank Lampard has defended the integrity of Antonio Rudiger after the Chelsea centre-back was criticised by Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho for his part in the incident that led to Son Heung-min’s red card in last weekend’s London derby.Chelsea’s 2-0 win has since been overshadowed by allegations that both Rudiger and Son were subjected to racist […]

The post Lampard defends Rudiger's integrity after Mourinho attack appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper