Makinde inaugurates caretaker chairmen for Oyo councils | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday inaugurated 68 caretaker chairmen for 33 councils and 35 Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) recently cleared by the House of Assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Agodi, Ibadan. Speaking at the inauguration, Makinde said the nomination was to ensure that there was no vacuum at the third tier of government till a proper election is conducted.

The governor said: “What we are doing here today is inaugurating the Local Government and Local Council Development Areas Caretaker chairpersons, and to ensure that a vacuum is not created in governance.

“We are also doing this to make sure that our people continue to enjoy the dividends that accrue from…