Police warn against use of firecrackers at Christmas





The Kebbi State Police Command has warned against the use of firecrackers and other explosives in the state during the yuletide. The state Commissioner of Police, Garba Danjuma, gave the warning at the press conference in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday. ”To ensure hitch-free celebrations, the command wishes to reiterate that the ban on the use […]

