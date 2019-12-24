Saudi verdict on Khashoggi condemned globally but backed by US





A Saudi court verdict exonerating the crown prince’s top aides over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been condemned globally as a travesty of justice, but won the backing of key ally Washington. Five unnamed people were sentenced to death on Monday while three others were handed jail terms totalling 24 years over the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper