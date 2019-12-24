Tonnes of Ivory tusks, pangolin scales shipped from Nigeria seized in Vietnam





Vietnam seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and pangolin scales hidden inside wooden boxes shipped from Nigeria, state media reported Tuesday. The bust comes at the end of a year of big wildlife seizures destined for communist Vietnam, a hotbed of the illicit but lucrative trade in animal parts from elephants, pangolins, tigers […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper