Two killed, 13 injured in Boko Haram attack on military checkpoint





At least two civilians were killed and 13 others injured when jihadists attacked a military checkpoint in northeast Nigeria, a local government spokesman and residents said Tuesday. Fighters from the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) in 14 trucks launched an attack on soldiers in Maina Hari village near Biu Town, 180 kilometres southwest of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper