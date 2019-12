Jihadists in Burkina Faso killed 35 civilians, almost all of them women, when they simultaneously attacked a town in the north and its military base in one of the deadliest assaults in nearly five years of jihadist violence in the West African country. Seven soldiers and 80 jihadists also died in the double attack Tuesday […]

The post 35 civilians killed in double Burkina Faso attack appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper