Christmas: El-Zakzaky Shiites group attends Church service, presents gift | The Guardian Nigeria News

Members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly called Shiites on Wednesday attended a Christmas Church service at Church of the Advent, Samaru, Zaria.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after the service, the leader of the team, Prof. Isa Hassan-Mshelgaru said the essence of attending the service was to promote love, tolerance, and understanding among Nigerians.

The service was conducted at Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Diocese of Zaria, Church of the Advent, Samaru, Kaduna State.

“We came to celebrate Christmas with fellow Christians here because we consider them as our brothers and we don’t have anything to give them than to come and celebrate this day with them.

“As they consider this day very important, we also consider it very important, we feel that we should come and visit them so that to clear some of the unnecessary imaginary boundaries that have been created.

“There are some imaginary boundaries that could not…