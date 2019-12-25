Five talking points in European football | The Guardian Nigeria News

Many of Europe’s biggest clubs can go into Christmas with something to cheer.

Bayern Munich, who have been sack-happy in recent seasons, seems to be content with their temporary manager, at least for the present.

Kylian Mbappe proved to be a not-so-secret Santa in France, Atletico Madrid were touched by an Angel, Ajax and Inter Milan can enjoy a merry Christmas on top of the pile. But AC Milan is still not giving their fans what they want.

AFP Sport looks at five of the big talking points round Europe this season.

Bayern stick with Flick

Bayern Munich has plenty to be pleased about going into the Bundesliga’s four-week winter break with interim boss Hansi Flick having been rewarded for eight…