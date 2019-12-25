Oshiomhole rejects Christmas gifts from Obaseki





Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Edo, has rejected Christmas gifts from Edo State Government. Mr Crusoe Osage, the Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communications, disclosed this in a statement in Benin on Wednesday. Osagie said the conventional Christmas presents reserved for […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper