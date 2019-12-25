



Nigeria’s former national security adviser Sambo Dasuki has said he has no feud with President Muhammadu Buhari. Dasuki, who was the country’s NSA until May 2015, was detained for more than four years by the Nigerian government over allegations of illegal possession of arms and misappropriation of $68 million arms fund. He denied any wrongdoing. […]

The post Sambo Dasuki speaks on rumoured feud with Buhari appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper