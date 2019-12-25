Wike says Dickson plans to defect to APC to avoid EFCC arrest





Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike has accused his Bayelsa counterpart Seriake Dickson of planning to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) to avoid arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for corruption at the end of his tenure. “Dickson concluded plans to join the APC…(and) colluded with these people so that EFCC will […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper