Woman Plays Santa Claus, Sends 1,900 Christmas Cards To StrangersGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

It’s the season of giving and putting smiles on people’s face and in a bid to stick to this rule, a woman has written and hand-delivered 1,900 Christmas cards to strangers in an effort to combat loneliness.

Identified as Mo Fayose from Nottingham. the 45-year-old spent months staying up late into the night writing the cards and then trekking the streets to deliver them.

Every card was delivered with chocolates and an invitation to dinner on Christmas Day, hosted by a team of volunteers, BBC reports.