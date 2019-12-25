Woman Plays Santa Claus, Sends 1,900 Christmas Cards To StrangersGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

It’s the season of giving and putting smiles on people’s face and in a bid to stick to this rule, a woman has written and hand-delivered 1,900 Christmas cards to strangers in an effort to combat loneliness.
Identified as Mo Fayose from Nottingham. the 45-year-old spent months staying up late into the night writing the cards and then trekking the streets to deliver them.
Every card was delivered with chocolates and an invitation to dinner on Christmas Day, hosted by a team of volunteers, BBC reports.
“There’s an atmosphere about Christmas that makes it very, very depressing for many, many people – being given something, being remembered, makes a lot of difference,” she said.
“I had reached number 35 on a street… but it had another 30 houses. Maybe there’s someone in need?
“Next year I’m going to make even more and start again, where I…
Source: Guardian Newspaper