Allee Willis, the writer of the theme song “I’ll Be There For You” in popular TV Series, “friends”, has died at the age of 72. She is also known for singing Earth, Wind & Fire’s classic “September” and the news was announced by the Songwriters Hall of Fame yesterday. In a report by TMZ, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper