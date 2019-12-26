BBNaija Stars Khafi And Gedoni Are EngagedGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Two months after the Big Brother Nigeria reality show, former housemates of Big Brother Nigeria Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata are engaged.

Gedoni proposed on Christmas Day while the lovers were on a vacation in Cape Verde.

Khafi announced the news of the proposal in a post on her Instagram page. In the image, Khafi and Gedoni are captured in an embrace with Gedoni’s back to the camera while Khafi held out a paper which read “I SAID YES”

“Oh and I got the best Christmas gift ever. 😊❤️ #MrsEkpataLoading.” She captioned the image.

One of the most talked about highlight of the BBNaija 2019 “Pepper Dem” show was the romantic relationship between Khafi and Gedoni.

During their stint on the show, the pair were inseparable which earned them the nickname “Khadoni” from fans and viewers of the show.

In the post-eviction interview, Khafi said she bonded with Gedoni in the first week because…