At least 11 people were killed in fighting between militiamen and traders in a restive district of Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, two security officials and an imam said Thursday. The security sources said between 11 and 14 people died after clashes erupted late Wednesday while the imam, Awad Al Karim, said […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper