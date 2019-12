Japan on Thursday hanged a Chinese man convicted of the murder of a family of four whose bodies were found handcuffed and weighted down with dumbbells in a bay, the justice minister said. Masako Mori said she ordered the execution of Wei Wei “after careful consideration”, over robbery and multiple murders carried out with two […]

