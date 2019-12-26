Kwara governor denies sponsoring 'N200 Wizkid concert' in Ilorin





Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has debunked claims that the government sponsored a musical concert that featured pop star Wizkid in Ilorin. “The Wizkid concert was not sponsored or funded by the state government,” AbdulRazaq said at the public presentation of a pictorial compendium of conditions of infrastructures in the state. “It was purely a […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper