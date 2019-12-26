Leonard leads Clippers over Lakers, 76ers impress with win over Bucks | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
0
1


LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers guards Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images/AFP

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points as the Clippers rallied to beat the Lakers 111-106 in an all-Los Angeles NBA showdown on Wednesday.

The Western Conference heavyweight clash was part of the NBA’s five-game Christmas extravaganza, which saw the Philadelphia 76ers make a statement with a 121-109 victory over the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

Cameroonian big man Joel Embiid scored 31 points as the Sixers ran roughshod over the league’s top-rated defense.

Embiid pulled down 11 rebounds and played a key role in neutralizing Milwaukee’s…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR