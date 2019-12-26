Netflix Gay Jesus Film Creators Suffer Petrol Bomb Attack





Two petrol bombs were thrown at the Rio de Janeiro headquarters of Porta dos Fundos, creators of the Netflix gay Jesus Christmas Special in the early hours of December 24. The Brazilian comedy troupe’s film “The First Temptation of Christ,” a 46-minute comedy that portrays Jesus bringing home his presumed boyfriend Orlando to meet the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper