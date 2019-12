Two pedestrians were killed by an Honda SUV Jeep which drove against the traffic around Ibafo area on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Christmas Day. Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that three others were injured in the accident. Oladele said that […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper