District Head escapes from kidnappers’ den after paying ransom in Kaduna  | The Guardian Nigeria News

The District Head of Birnin-Gwari, Alhaji Yusuf Yahaya, abducted at gunpoint on December 18, this year, along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari Highway, has escaped from his kidnappers’ den, even after making a part payment of N3.5 million ransom to them.

A statement by the Chairman, Birnin -Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, said Yahaya escaped on Thursday night at Sabon-Birni village, behind Kaduna Airport around 5.30am and subsequently, sent text message to close associate to pick him up.

He added: “In the last 48 hours after the release of former education secretary and Wakilin Makaranta of Birnin-Gwari, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, the faith of the District Head was doubtful after a payment of N3.5million was made to kidnappers, which they tagged part-payment.

“After long hours of uncertainty and threat to the life, he miraculously escaped to freedom after the kidnappers, led by Dogo Gide, went asleep.

“We, the people of Birnin-Gwari,…