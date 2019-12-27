‘Escravos Gas-to-Liquid project to drive domestic supply by 26% | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) have executed agreements over the multi-billion dollars Escravos Gas-to-Liquid (EGTL) project.

Speaking at a sign-off meeting in Abuja, the Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mele Kyari, disclosed that CNL would boost the domestic gas market with 400MMScf per day gas supply, equivalent to 26% of total domestic gas supply in the country.

NNPC Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Samson Makoji, in a release said Kyari, who described the EGTL plant as “a cornerstone of the energy ecosystem of Nigeria” disclosed that it had the potential to yield US$2billion yearly into the coffers of the Federal Government.He acknowledged the roles played by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas, Sen. Bassey Akpan, which he noted had culminated into the execution of the agreements, assuring that the Federal Government was committed to the…