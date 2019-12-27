Liverpool thrash Leicester to open up 13-point Premier League lead | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liverpool tightened their grip on the Premier League title race with a dominant display to thrash second-placed Leicester 4-0 and open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table on Thursday.

Roberto Firmino scored twice from Trent Alexander-Arnold crosses either side of James Milner’s penalty before the brilliant Alexander-Arnold rounded off the scoring himself.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in little short of a year in the league and seem destined to finally end a 30-year wait to win the title.Fresh from winning the Club World Cup for the first time in Qatar on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s men showed no sign of fatigue from a congested December…