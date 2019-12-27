Liverpool thrash Leicester to open up 13-point Premier League lead | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liverpool’s Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (L) and Liverpool’s Scottish defender Andrew Robertson (C) celebrate on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Liverpool at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on December 26, 2019. – Liverpool won the game 4-0. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Liverpool tightened their grip on the Premier League title race with a dominant display to thrash second-placed Leicester 4-0 and open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table on Thursday.

Roberto Firmino scored twice from Trent Alexander-Arnold crosses either side of James Milner’s penalty before the brilliant Alexander-Arnold rounded off the scoring himself.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in little short of a year in the league and seem destined to finally end a 30-year wait to win the title.Fresh from winning the Club World Cup for the first time in Qatar on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s men showed no sign of fatigue from a congested December…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

