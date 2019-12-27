



A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church God and two of his kids, based in London, on Christmas eve, drowned in a hotel pool in Spain. The pastor Gabriel Diya, a 52-year-old, his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, and daughter Comfort Diya, 9, were confirmed dead by drowning by Spanish police after post-mortem examinations carried out […]

The post RCCG pastor, son die while trying to save drowning daughter appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper