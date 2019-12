The drug case against the rapper, Rich Homie Quan, has been dismissed. RHQ’s lawyer, Lucy Bell, says it was dismissed due to a lack of evidence. Bell further explains that the “tiny amount of marijuana” was in somebody else’s pocket and RHQ was wrongfully accused. Rich Homie Quan and his crew were arrested back in May […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper