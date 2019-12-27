



Once in every generation, and to a particular people, God sends that one person who comes along with refreshing energy, impacts us so affectionately; uplifts our spirits, energizes our bones and inspires us to grander ideals beyond ourselves before bowing out at the given moment, quietly, but with grace just like the saints marching on […]

The post The Life And Times Of High Chief (DR.) O.B. Lulu-Briggs (1930-2018) appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper