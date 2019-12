Camera, Lights, Pose, Selfie time! We all love a good selfie, at least most of us do and rightfully so considering it was named the international Word of the Year 2013 by Oxford Dictionaries in both the UK and US. Selfie as it known is “a photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically one […]

The post 7 Facts You Should Know About Selfie appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper