Why spend so much money on your favourite perfume but less than an hour later, the scent is gone? No, it doesn’t mean your perfume is cheap, it just means you may be applying it wrong. Knowing the tricks below to employ could help keep the scent for longer. Apply after showering The best time […]

The post 7 Simple Tricks To Make Your Perfume Scent Last Longer appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper